HELSINKI The European Central Bank has not decided yet whether to cut its interest rates and will make a decision when its Governing Council (GC) meets again in December, GC member Erkki Liikanen said on Tuesday

"(A rate cut) has been discussed," Liikanen said. "Nothing, of course, has been decided. When the ECB goes to its December meeting, we have all the available information to work on and assess what action should be taken."

