Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
FRANKFURT A meeting of the European Central Bank's governing council went well on Thursday and there was "no trouble", the head of the Eurogroup Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters.
Juncker was speaking after attending the long-awaited meeting of the ECB devoted to discussing plans for a new programme of bond buying to reduce borrowing costs for Italy and Spain.
The head of Germany's Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, has strongly criticised the plans, saying they encroach on the taboo against central bank funding of state budgets.
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.