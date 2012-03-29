AMSTERDAM European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot expressed concern on Thursday over the effect of the huge quantities of liquidity that the ECB has injected into banks, though he said he saw no impact on inflation as yet.

Speaking at a news conference to present the Dutch central bank's annual report, he said there was very little room for further easing in monetary policy by the ECB, and that more attention must be paid to financial imbalances and vulnerabilities in the future.

He warned that the emergency measures the ECB has taken to battle Europe's crisis with debt, crippled banks and poor growth carried the risk of higher inflation and could lead to a delaying of reforms - in line with warnings this month from other ECB officials.

"There is always the risk when making available such large sums of funding the necessary reforms are put on hold. That is the most important risk," Knot said.

"The moment liquidity translated into money growth and excessive growth of lending you would get inflationary risks. We are not seeing this at all at the moment," he said.

A quantitative measure of the money supply, so-called M3, appeared to start showing negative growth in the last months of 2011 but the latest numbers showed an annual growth rate of 2.5 to 3 percent, which was good and stable, Knot said.

In February and December, the ECB pumped more than 1 trillion euros in the euro zone by giving three-year loans to banks, known as LTRO, while it has also been buying up bonds issued by governments in peripheral countries.

The ECB was worried about banks who had drawn heavily on the three-year money offers and a large number of banks who had taken LTRO money needed to restructure and recapitalise, Knot said.

"The unconventional measures have clearly reduced tensions on financial markets but not removed them. These instruments only buy time; for a sustainable solution the problems need to be dealt with at the source," Knot said.

"Then, the unconventional measures have to be phased out on time."

Knot also stressed the need for prudent government fiscal policies, more reforms in Europe, and, globally, for those countries with trade surpluses to allow their currencies to appreciate.

"In a vulnerable environment of high public and private debt and interconnected financial structures, small glitches or exogenous shocks can create large, negative results," Knot said.

Knot said he did not envisage a quick return to pre-crisis economic growth rates globally, and expected Europe to enter a recession.

Policy reforms, including making labour markets more flexible and a focus on exports by euro zone peripheral countries, needed to be carried out for a longer period of time, he said.

"After all, it will take several years before the deficit countries can stand on their own feet again and the currency zone has a financially and economically stable development."

Europe needed stronger institutions and common supervision, including an independent fiscal authority which monitors national budgets, a European supervisor of international banks and insurers, and a European deposit guarantee fund, Knot said.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Patrick Graham)