PARIS European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Monday it may not be easy to return to the policies that existed before the financial and debt crises and it was crucial to remain focused on price stability

"We may not revert as easily as we would like to the status quo ante," Noyer told a central banking conference at the Bank of France, of which he is the governor.

"But I strongly believe that we must make sure that the gains from the pre-crisis period, in terms of monetary and price stability, are not compromised or lost in the process," he added.

