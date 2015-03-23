PARIS Everybody wants to see Greece restore confidence with convincing economic reforms to boost competitiveness, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Monday.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Noyer underlined that the rest of the euro zone wanted to see cash-strapped Greece, whose prime minister Tsipras was meeting German leader Angela Merkel on Monday, pursue a "clear path of reform".

Noyer, asked if he saw risk of easy monetary policy sparking speculative froth in financial markets, replied that he did not see any bubbles.

