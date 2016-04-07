The famous euro sign landmark is pictured outside the former headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's stimulus measures can be further increased if the euro zone economy is hit by new shocks, the ECB's chief economist said on Thursday.

"If further adverse shocks were to materialise, our measures could be recalibrated once more commensurate with the strength of the headwind, also taking into account possible side-effects," Peter Praet told an audience of economists in Frankfurt.

One side effect of the ECB's current policy is that its negative deposit rate - effectively a charge on parking money at the ECB - is squeezing bank margins, which they argue makes it harder to lend.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)