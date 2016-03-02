Banque de France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau listens to questions during a news conference to present the new 20 Euro banknote featuring new security characteristics at the French national bank in Paris, France, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Euro zone inflation will likely turn positive in the second half of the year but the European Central Bank's battle against low price growth is not over, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

Villeroy said the euro zone was not in deflation, though inflation had turned negative in February, dragged down by tumbling oil prices.

"Once oil prices stabilise, we should see inflation turn slightly positive in the second half of the year," said Villeroy, who in his role as head of the Bank of France was speaking before the finance committee of France's lower house of parliament.

Villeroy said the ECB's governing council would be looking closely for signs whether low oil prices were feeding into the prices of other goods and services when it meets next week to see whether to step up its asset purchase programme aimed at reviving inflation.

