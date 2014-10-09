Britain's Chancellor George Osborne speaks on the second day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham central England September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Thursday that the euro zone risks slipping back into crisis after recent weak economic data, something to which Britain's economy would not be immune.

"This is a critical moment for the British economy. The euro zone risks slipping back into crisis," Osborne told BBC News.

"Britain cannot be immune from that – indeed it's already having an impact on our manufacturing and our exports, and we need to send a clear message out around the world that we have a stable economy (and) our economic plan is working."

