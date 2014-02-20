A picture illustration shows a two euro coin outside the European Parliament in Brussels November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Consumer confidence in the euro zone surprisingly worsened in February, showing its first fall since November, the European Commission said on Thursday, underlining how fragile the bloc's recovery remains.

The European Commission said in a flash estimate that euro zone consumer morale fell to -12.7 points from -11.7 points in January, below expectations of economists polled by Reuters who saw consumer confidence rising to -11.25 points in February.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment also fell, but to a lesser extent, to -9.3 points from -8.8 points in January.

(Reporting by Martin Santa)