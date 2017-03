A poster offers sales discounts in a display window of a department store in Zurich January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence fell to -4.6 in April, against expectations of an improvement, figures released on Wednesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale slipped by 0.9 points from -3.7 in March, after three consecutive months of increases.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment decreased by 0.4 points to -2.2.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robin Emmott)