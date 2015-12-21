BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose ahead of expectations in December, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed consumer morale in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to -5.7, ahead of the -5.85 expected on average by 24 economists polled by Reuters.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment also increased compared to November, by 0.7 points to -3.7.

For European Commission data click on:

here

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Julia Fioretti)