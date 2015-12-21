BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose ahead of expectations in December, figures released on Monday showed.
The European Commission said a flash estimate showed consumer morale in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to -5.7, ahead of the -5.85 expected on average by 24 economists polled by Reuters.
In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment also increased compared to November, by 0.7 points to -3.7.
For European Commission data click on:
here
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Julia Fioretti)