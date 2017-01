A Humana second hand shop is pictured in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose much more than expected by economists in November, figures released by the European Commission on Tuesday showed.

A flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale rose to -6.1 points from -8.0 points in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to only -7.8 points.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.7 points to -5.8.

For European Commission data click on:

here

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)