BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence fell in February in both the euro zone and the wider European Union, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale dropping to -6.2 in February from an upwardly revised -4.8 in January.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.9 points to -5.2.

For European Commission data click on:

here

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)