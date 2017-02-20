Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence fell in February in both the euro zone and the wider European Union, figures released on Monday showed.
The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale dropping to -6.2 in February from an upwardly revised -4.8 in January.
In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 0.9 points to -5.2.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON British inflation is more sensitive to changes in the value of sterling and commodity prices than existing economic models suggest, Bank of England official Kristin Forbes said in a research paper released on Friday.