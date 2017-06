BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence improved to -3.6 in April, figures released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate that euro zone consumer morale increased by 1.4 points from -5.0 in March.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment improved by 0.8 to -3.4 compared to March.

(Reporting by Brussels newsroom)