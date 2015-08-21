People carry bags outside a shopping mall on the last day of Christmas shopping in Berlin December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BRUSSELS Consumer confidence rose slightly in August in both the euro zone and the wider European Union, figures released by the European Commission showed on Friday.

The Commission said consumers in the 19 countries sharing the euro became more optimistic, with the index rising by 0.3 points in August from July to -6.8 points in its flash estimate.

In the 28-state European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment improved by the same amount to -4.6.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alexander Saeedy; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)