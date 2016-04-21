A shopper carries shopping bags with purchases in a department store in Paris, France, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose by slightly more than expected in April to end three months of decline, a flash estimate by the European Commission showed on Thursday.

The Commission said consumer morale in the 19 countries sharing the euro zone increased by 0.4 points to -9.3.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of 33 economists was for an improvement to -9.5, with a range from -11 to -8.

For the entire 28-member European Union, consumer sentiment also rose, by 0.5 points to -6.8.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)