BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose by slightly more than expected in April to end three months of decline, a flash estimate by the European Commission showed on Thursday.
The Commission said consumer morale in the 19 countries sharing the euro zone increased by 0.4 points to -9.3.
The average forecast in a Reuters poll of 33 economists was for an improvement to -9.5, with a range from -11 to -8.
For the entire 28-member European Union, consumer sentiment also rose, by 0.5 points to -6.8.
For European Commission data click on:
here
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)