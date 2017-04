NICOSIA Cyprus is at the early stages of economic recovery, but it is still fragile, Finance Minister Haris Georgiades said on Wednesday after the island showed its first increase in output in more than three years.

Flash data from Cyprus's statistics department earlier showed the island nation recording a 1.6 percent quarter on quarter growth in the first quarter, and 0.2 percent on a year on year basis. It was the first growth since slipping into recession in mid-2011.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Williams)