FRANKFURT Euro zone companies are still mending their balance sheets, curbing the region's recovery prospects despite the recent flow of positive economic data, the European Central Bank's chief economist said on Thursday.

"The (positive) flow data has to be put into perspective and... the balance sheet adjustment has still some way to go in Europe," Peter Praet told a conference.

The ECB will be considering fresh policy steps to stimulate inflation at its next meeting on Dec 3 and Praet said an interest rate cut was "part of the toolbox" the bank can use.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)