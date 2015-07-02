A pro-Euro protestor holds a European Union flag with a Greek national flag on top during a rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON Euro zone inflationary pressures are at a four-year high, suggesting the European Central Bank's trillion-euro bond-buying programme is working, an indicator designed to predict cyclical trends showed on Thursday.

The Eurozone Future Inflation Gauge (EZFIG), a measure of the outlook for inflation published by the Economic Cycle Research Institute, rose to 100.4 in May from April's 100.2.

"Euro zone inflation continues to be in an uptrend. With the EZFIG increasing further to a four-year high in May, euro zone inflation pressures continue to build," said Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI's chief operations officer.

Inflation softened in the bloc during June to 0.2 percent year-on-year, moving away from the European Central Bank's target of close to 2 percent, official data showed on Tuesday.

