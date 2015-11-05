BRUSSELS France will have a headline budget deficit above the limits set by EU ministers in 2017 although its fiscal outlook will improve over the next two years, European Commission's economic forecasts showed on Thursday.

The euro zone's second biggest economy will also miss all its structural budget improvement targets set by EU finance ministers under a disciplinary procedure against Paris, the Commission forecast.

France's deficit will be at 3.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2015, confirming its downward path from the 5 percent average in the years between 2007 and 2011, when the financial crisis first hit the euro zone.

Helped by accelerating economic growth, France's deficit will further decrease to 3.4 percent next year, in line with the target set by EU finance ministers.

But unless Paris changes policies, its headline budget deficit in 2017 will only fall to 3.3 percent, compared with a 2.8 percent target, the EU executive forecast.

Apart from the headline deficit, EU rules put emphasis on the structural adjustment of a government's budget, because it shows improvement or deterioration after stripping out the effects of the business cycle and one-off flows.

EU ministers asked France in March to reduce its structural budget deficit by 0.5 percent of GDP in 2015, 0.8 percent in 2016 and 0.9 percent in 2017.

But the structural improvement will be only 0.1 percent this year, 0.3 percent in 2016 and there will be a deterioration of 0.2 percent in 2017, the Commission forecast on Thursday.

