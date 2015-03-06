BRUSSELS Consumer spending, investment and trade ensured that the euro zone economy sped up in the fourth quarter, with falling inventories the only real drag on growth, data from the European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Friday.

Eurostat confirmed its earlier estimate that the economy of the 18 countries then sharing the euro zone expanded by 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and by 0.9 percent year-on-year after a 0.2 percent quarterly growth in the third quarter and 0.1 percent in the second.

Eurostat said that household demand added 0.2 percentage points to the overall quarterly outcome, gross fixed capital formation 0.1 points and trade a further 0.2 points.

The contribution from government spending was zero, while changes to inventories took away 0.2 point from the final result.

The euro zone's biggest economy Germany grew 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, while the second biggest France slowed to 0.1 percent growth from 0.3 percent expansion in the previous three months.

Third biggest Italy was flat in the October-December period after contraction in the other three quarters of last year.

For further details of Eurostat data click on:

here

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)