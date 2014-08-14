BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said German gross domestic product (GDP) would probably increase in the remainder of 2014 after data on Thursday showed it shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter.

Gabriel said risks from eastern Europe, the Middle East and a weaker euro zone had caused a temporary slowdown in Europe's largest economy while mild winter weather had also brought forward the usual spring upturn in construction.

"Growth rates in Germany will likely return to growth in the rest of this year but the risks from abroad have, without doubt, increased," Gabriel said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)