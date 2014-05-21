The new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is seen during a guided media tour in Frankfurt, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BANGALORE The European Central Bank will cut what little it has left of its main interest rate and push the deposit rate below zero in an attempt to stop the euro from rising and inflation from falling any further, a Reuters poll showed.

ECB President Mario Draghi gave a very clear signal earlier this month that the Governing Council was comfortable with cutting rates in June and will need to deliver in order to satisfy clear market expectations for a cut.

So far the ECB has managed to avoid cutting rates, instead resorting to talking market pricing down, even as euro zone inflation is stuck well below half the central bank's target of close to, but below, 2 percent.

But with a rising euro making the price of imported goods and services even cheaper and hurting export-reliant economies in the currency bloc, the ECB may finally be forced to act as growth falters below expectations.

"They put themselves into this corner with Draghi making his remarks in early May. I do not know of anybody who is not expecting the ECB to act," said Joerg Angele, economist at RBI.

"These measures will not lead to higher inflation; they will depress the euro somewhat and will not enhance economic growth. This will just be for the ECB to show that they are ready to act and they are not passive."

The vast majority of economists said the ECB will cut the refinancing rate, currently at 0.25 percent, to 0.10 percent.

Most also expect the ECB to slice the deposit rate to -0.10 percent for the first time, meaning banks will have to pay the central bank to park money with it, not the other way around.

But no further interest rate moves are expected until September 2015.

While a deposit rate cut might, in theory, give banks an incentive to instead lend the money to businesses and consumers, not everyone is convinced that it would work.

Angele at Raffeisen Bank International says such a move is not certain to work if similar steps in the past taken by central banks in Denmark and Switzerland are any indication.

In both countries, commercial lending rates rose as a result of the central bank deposit rate dipping into negative as banks sought ways to pass on the higher cost to consumers.

Other steps the ECB could take, according to the poll, include a targeted long-term refinancing operation, full allotment at its weekly refinance auctions and expanding its balance sheet by no longer taking money out of the system to offset its Securities Markets Programme.

The euro has fallen about one percent against the U.S. dollar since Draghi's announcement at the May meeting, although economists said the ECB would only be somewhat successful in trying to weaken the single currency.

"We need to see something new and significant to have any impact," said Azad Zangana, economist at Schroders.

Feeble economic growth, which dipped to a quarterly rate of 0.2 percent in the first three months of the year, half the expected pace, is another concern for the ECB especially with inflation stuck under one percent.

Quarterly economic growth will run between 0.3 to 0.4 percent for the rest of the year, while inflation isn't projected to get close to target even by 2016. It is expected to average just 0.8 percent this year.

For a graphic, see: link.reuters.com/vaf59v

For a graphic on expectations for the ECB's possible measures, see: link.reuters.com/waf59v

