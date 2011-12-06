BRUSSELS The euro zone's economy barely grew in the third quarter, the EU said on Tuesday, with collapsing business confidence and slowing industry pointing to a recession and likely giving the European Central Bank ground for an interest rate cut this week.

Growth in the 17 countries sharing the euro was just 0.2 percent in July to September, the same as the second quarter, the European Union's Statistics Office Eurostat said in its second reading of the data first released on November 15.

Household spending and exports kept the euro zone's economy in positive territory in the third quarter, adding 0.2 percentage point and 0.6 percentage point respectively to the final outcome.

But in a sign of the evaporating confidence at factories and businesses across the region, investment was flat for the second quarter running and companies sold down inventories, which subtracted 0.2 percentage point from the quarterly figure.

Imports took away another 0.4 percentage point.

For many economists and the ECB, which cut rates by a quarter point to 1.25 in November, a recession is all but a certainty, as the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis drags the economy down.

Many investors and economists are divided on just how deep the contraction will be, but most expect the ECB to cut rates again to 1 percent on Thursday to try to boost the economy.

Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, already ground to a halt in the third quarter and the Netherlands, home to a string of major European multinations, saw a contraction of 0.3 percent in the quarter.

Growth in the bloc's two largest economies, Germany and France, was only 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Data for Italy, the euro zone's heavily-indebted no. 3 economy, was not available but Portugal, which is receiving emergency funding in return for enacting touch reforms, saw its economy contract 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

(Reporting By Robin Emmott, editing by Jan Strupczewski)