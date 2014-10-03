Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
BANGALORE Euro zone inflation pressures hit a 29-month high, suggesting the European Central Bank's slew of policy easing measures might stave off deflation, an indicator designed to predict cyclical trends showed on Friday.
The Eurozone Future Inflation Gauge (EZFIG), published by the Economic Cycle Research Institute, rose to 97.7 in August from 97.5 in July.
"With the EZFIG increasing again in August, it points to a likely bottom in Eurozone inflation in the coming months," said Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI's chief operations officer.
On Thursday, ECB president Mario Draghi said the bank would buy bundles of loans and other form of secured debt from mid-October.
Annual inflation fell to a five-year low of 0.3 percent in September according to a flash estimate, well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent and what it terms the "danger zone" of 1 percent.
LONDON The head of a British parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the possibility of leaks.
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.