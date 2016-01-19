Inflated euro sign is seen outside the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRUSSELS EU statistics office Eurostat released the following harmonised data on Tuesday consumer prices in the 19-nation euro zone.

The table includes the core rate of inflation referred to by the European Central Bank, which excludes volatile energy and unprocessed food costs.

Euro area inflation rates in pct for main components, harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP)

Weight Annual rate Monthly

(‰) rate

2015 Dec 14 Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Dec

15 15 15 15 15 15 15

All-items HICP 1000.0 -0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.1 0.1 0.1r 0.2 0.0

All-items 893.9 0.6 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.0 0.9 0.2

excluding:> energy

> energy, 819.4 0.7 0.9 0.9 0.8 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.3

unprocessed food

> energy, food, 697.3 0.7 1.0 0.9 0.9 1.1 0.9 0.9 0.3

alcohol & tobacco

> energy, seasonal 855.5 0.7 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.3

food

> tobacco 976.3 -0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.0

Food, alcohol & 196.6 0.0 0.9 1.3 1.4 1.6 1.5 1.2 -0.2

tobacco

> processed food, 122.1 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.7 -0.1

alcohol & tobacco

> unprocessed food 74.5 -1.0 1.4 2.4 2.7 3.2 2.7 2.0 -0.6

Energy 106.1 -6.3 -5.6 -7.2 -8.9 -8.5 -7.3 -5.8 -1.8

Non-energy 262.6 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.5 0.5 -0.3

industrial goods

Services 434.7 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.1 0.7

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)