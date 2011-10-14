BRUSSELS Slowing exports dragged the euro zone's trade balance to a deficit in August from a surplus in July as the economy cools, but high energy costs propelled consumer prices to a three-year-high in September, data showed on Friday.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"Confirmation that euro zone consumer price inflation jumped to a 35-month high of 3.0 percent in September from 2.5 percent in August does not fundamentally undermine belief that underlying medium-term price pressures are abating and euro zone consumer price inflation will head downwards on a sustainable basis later this year and, particularly, in 2012."

"Crucially though, there are signs that underlying price pressures are increasingly being limited by markedly weaker euro zone economic activity. It is notable that the latest European Commission's business and consumer confidence survey showed that pricing expectations fell back among both manufacturers and services companies for a sixth month running in September while they remained well below May's peak levels among retailers.

"Furthermore, consumers' inflation expectations dipped in September and are clearly below March's peak levels."

"September's jump in euro zone consumer price inflation may well have been a significant factor deterring the ECB from cutting interest rates at its October meeting. Nevertheless, we believe that ongoing weak euro zone economic developments will prompt the ECB into cutting interest rates from 1.50 percent to 1.25 percent before the end of the year, and would certainly not rule out a move in November.

"Much will clearly depend on just how weak the euro zone data and surveys are over the coming month, but if the largely deteriorating trend of the past month continues, then the ECB will be under ever greater pressure to respond.

"One complication surrounding any ECB move in November is that it will be Mario Draghi's first meeting as ECB president and he may be reluctant to see interest rates cut straight away in his tenure.

"Mr. Draghi may be keen to establish strong anti-inflation credentials given concern in some countries (notably Germany) over an Italian heading up the ECB. This is a reflection of Italy's past poor inflation record, rather than any real concerns over Mr. Draghi."

CLEMENTE DE LUCIA, BNP PARIBAS

"This was in line with the flash estimate and as we expected the sharp increase came mainly from Italy, partly because of the new way of Eurostat's way of measuring seasonality effects, and that provided some volatility and there was a summer adjustment. We don't see the effects of Italy's recent VAT increases yet in August, so the pass-through will be evident more in October.

"Our expectation is that during autumn and the last few months of the year, inflation will moderate because of a stabilisation of commodity prices. Assuming that commodity prices stay at current levels, we will see lower pressure on inflation from energy prices, which should fall more.

"We are also seeing a stabilisation of core inflation, excluding energy, which is about 70 percent of the index. Companies were passing on high commodity prices to customers but now we expect some pass-through to decrease as demand falls. We expect core inflation to remain at around 1.6 percent by the end of the year and to fall to around 1.4 percent during 2012.

"On interest rates, We forecast a cut by the end of the year at the ECB. The central bank has to be forward-looking, they have to look at the medium term and given the risks to growth, there is room to cut.

"I think they will cut 50 basis points in December, although there is always the possibility they cut by 25 basis points in November and 25 basis points in December. Incoming Mario Draghi will want to send a message he is focussed on inflation so he may not move in November, but it is a close call on what he will do.

"If I had to bet, I would say we will see a cut of 50 basis points in December. I don't think the ECB will go lower than an interest rate of 1 percent."

PETER VANDEN HOUTE, ING

"You still see energy prices accelerating year-on-year, it was about 11 percent, now we're at 12.4 percent. Also everything that is related to energy such as transport shows an uptick in inflation, as well as, to a lesser extent, food prices."

"Oil prices are still very high year-on-year but that should disappear from January, February next year as you won't have an increase in the first quarter compared to the previous year. This means inflation should fall back to core inflation levels. The year-on-year effect of energy prices still has a large impact."