BRUSSELS Euro zone inflation fell more than expected in January in a sign that companies were cutting prices to entice shoppers at a time when joblessness remained at a record level at the end of 2012.

The rate of consumer price inflation in the 17 countries using the euro fell to 2 percent in January compared to a year ago, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Friday.

The reading, Eurostat's first estimate, was lower than the 2.2 percent level forecast by economists polled by Reuters, which was also December's level.

Unemployment remained at a euro-era high of 11.7 percent in December, Eurostat also said, slightly lower than the 11.9 percent level expected by economists, but still higher than the European Commission's year-end 11.3 percent prediction.

"I think the ECB will remain very cautious when it meets next week and may want to underline the still fragile backdrop, especially as now they probably want to manage expectations in the money markets, which tend to get carried away by the positive news flow.

"At this stage, our forecast is for a rate cut in the second quarter. We always thought that inflation would come down and that will play into the ECB debate.

"Inflation is non-existent, inflation is being driven by tax hikes and energy prices, but now energy prices are losing their influence. I think inflation is not an issue, but increasingly the fall in inflation will become an issue and will move higher in the ECB's agenda.

"Now with German inflation decelerating, that will fuel debate about how to do ECB's easing and how to deal with the very weak credit picture with negative loan growth to corporates."

"It's better than expected and I think that will be an ongoing trend in inflation, it will continue to fall and settle at very low levels in the medium-to-long term."

"Up to now it has been pushed up by energy and food prices, by indirect tax hikes, if you strip out these effects inflation is at extremely low levels, close to 1 percent, reflecting the weakness of the economy."

"It's interesting in the context of the rising euro which, if sustained, will put further downward pressure on growth and inflation. You have to wonder whether this will lead to a reaction from the ECB next week. Maybe not immediately in terms of a rate cut, but certainly a strong verbal intervention from the ECB to call off expectations of rising short rates."

