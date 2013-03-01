BRUSSELS Consumer inflation eased in the euro zone in February and joblessness rose to an all-time high, highlighting the impact of the bloc's debt crisis and putting pressure on the European Central Bank to consider cutting interest rates to a new low.

Annual inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro was 1.8 percent in February, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said, around the ECB's target of below but close to 2 percent.

January's unemployment rate rose to 11.9 percent in the bloc, up from 11.8 in December.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

JENNIFER MCKEOWN, SENIOR EUROPEAN ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"February's fall in euro-zone CPI inflation and the further rise in unemployment in January raise the chances of further policy action by the ECB.

"The fall in inflation from 2.0 percent to 1.8 percent left it consistent with the ECB's target of 'close to, but below 2 percent' for the first time since November 2010 and at its lowest rate since August that year.

"The available breakdown shows that energy inflation was little changed and the fall in the headline rate was due to weaker food, alcohol and tobacco inflation. Core inflation is likely to have remained close to January's low rate of 1.3 percent.

"Meanwhile, January's unemployment figures revealing an increase in the rate from an upwardly-revised 11.8 percent to a new record high of 11.9 percent suggest that wage growth is set to weaken from already low rates of around 2.5 percent.

"This will add to the downward pressure on consumer spending from fiscal austerity. But at least the lack of price pressures should leave the ECB's policy options open. We think that the bank might discuss an interest rate cut or other unconventional policies at next week's meeting."

SARAH HEWIN, HEAD OF EUROPEAN RESEARCH, STANDARD CHARTERED

"All the data is supporting a rate cut, which we see in the second quarter. Inflation is just not a concern, it is not a reason why policymakers would hesitate to cut interest rates.

"They could move as early as next week, but there's an element of the ECB wanting to keep its powder dry as we enter an uncertain political situation with Italy and the Cypriot debt question has to be resolved. There could be a relatively fragile situation developing over the coming weeks.

"There would be a positive impact from cutting rates, there are loans that are tied to the refi rate. Banks that are holding LTRO finance would benefit and there would be a confidence impact as well."

GREG FUZESI, ECONOMIST AT JPMORGAN CHASE

"I don't think the inflation data per se are sort of a swing factor, because pretty much everyone was expecting inflation to fall below 2 percent in the early part of this year and stay there, so this is really just confirming widespread expectations.

"What has been more disappointing has been on the growth side with PMI moving down."

"The inflation data do obviously help in terms of removing one barrier to a cut, but I don't think the inflation data per se are a big issue at this point."

(Reporting by Ethan Bilby and Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)