BRUSSELS Euro zone industrial orders fell by more than expected in July, sliding for the second month in a row and adding to concerns that Europe could be close to sliding back into recession.

New orders in the 17 countries using the euro fell 2.1 percent compared with June, deeper than the 1.1 percent fall forecast by a Reuters poll of economists, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday.

Separate surveys earlier on Thursday showed the euro zone's private sector contracted in September for the first time in two years as fallout from Europe's debt crisis sucks away business confidence.

"We are heading towards a clear slowdown in growth in the second half, especially if you combine this data with the PMIs," said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING, referring to the Flash Markit Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index.

"It shows that demand for euro zone products is weakening and we are on the brink of a recession," he said.

Industrial orders rose 8.4 percent in July versus a year ago, but again disappointed economists who had expected a 10.6 percent increase.

French industry fell sharply in July and orders tumbled 11.2 percent compared to June, the largest slide in the single currency bloc, while in Germany, Europe's top economy and manufacturing heartland, orders slid 3 percent from June.

"The situation is deteriorating and we will see an industrial recession by the end of the year," said Marco Valli, Unicredit's chief euro zone economist.

Political division over the euro zone's debt crisis, evaporating investor confidence, government spending cuts and a slowing U.S. economy are all taking their toll on Europe.

European leaders deny the region is heading for another recession following the 2008 global financial crisis, but the European Central Bank is perceived to be under pressure to reverse its recent monetary policy tightening and cut rates.

Consumers squeezed by the austerity measures implemented by governments across the euro zone are economising, sapping business confidence, and the PMI survey signalled that new orders also contracted sharply in September.

The situation was already worsening from July, when demand for capital goods in the euro zone fell 2.5 percent compared with June after three months of strong gains.

Still, stripping out volatile orders of ships, railways and aerospace equipment, industrial orders rose 1.4 percent.

Orders for consumer durables such as televisions and washing machines rose 5.1 percent after two months of declines, but the increase was possibly due to restocking demand after shoppers took advantage of summer bargains.

