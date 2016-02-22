The Euro sculpture is partially reflected in a puddle on a cobblestone pavement in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON, Euro zone private business activity increased at its weakest pace for over a year in February, with both service firms and manufacturers having a much poorer than expected month, a survey showed on Monday.

The survey, which also provided further evidence of price cutting, will likely solidify expectations for more monetary policy easing from the European Central Bank in March.

Growth and inflation risks were already on the rise in the euro area, the minutes of the ECB's January meeting showed, and some policymakers are advocating pre-emptive action in the face of new threats.

Markit's Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) EUPMCF=ECI for the euro zone, based on surveys of thousands of companies and seen as a good guide to growth, slumped to a 13-month low of 52.7 from January's 53.6. A Reuters poll had predicted a fall to 53.3.

"It's going to be a huge disappointment considering the amount of stimulus that has been unleashed over the past year.

Deflationary forces are intensifying," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at survey compiler Markit.

"The ECB are going to have to do a lot more and as soon as it can. It could surprise many in terms of its aggressiveness."

There is an even chance that the ECB will increase the size of its 60 billion euros-a-month bond-buying programme next month, and another deposit rate cut is almost certain, economists in a Reuters poll said.

Policymakers will be concerned about the PMI output price sub-index, which fell to a one-year low of 48.6, further below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. It was 48.9 in January.

Inflation was just 0.4 percent in January, official data showed, nowhere near the ECB's 2 percent target ceiling.

The PMI covering the bloc's dominant service industry, which was predicted to dip to 53.3 from 53.6, fell to a 13-month low of 53.0. The manufacturing headline index, expected to nudge down to 52.0, instead sank to 51.0 from 52.3. That was below even the most pessimistic forecast.

A sub-index measuring output, which feeds into the composite PMI, plummeted to a 14-month low of 51.9 from 53.4.

And there is scant prospect of a sharp improvement next month as factory new orders picked up at their weakest pace in a year. The sub-index fell to 51.6 from 53.0.

As a result, after being their most confident about the year ahead since mid-2011 last month, optimism at service firms has tanked in February. The business expectations index staged one of its biggest one-month falls in the survey's history, slumping to 61.6.

"When you look at the forward indicators ... they are all suggesting you are going to see another slowdown in March, which could take GDP growth down to 0.2 percent," Williamson said.

A Reuters poll earlier this month predicted growth of 0.4 percent this quarter.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)