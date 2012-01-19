LONDON The euro zone will probably wallow in a mild recession until the second half of this year, but even that assumes the region's sovereign debt crisis will not flare out control, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Glimmers of optimism that appeared in the weeks of 2012 faded with a raft of credit rating downgrades for euro zone countries from Standard & Poor's, who said a strategy for growth in the region was sorely lacking.

That view is strongly reflected in the poll of around 50 analysts, who now expect the euro zone economy to shrink in 2012 by around 0.3 percent -- a remarkable cut from the 0.9 percent growth predicted just three months ago.

They expect the economy to recover in 2013, growing by around 1.1 percent for the year as a whole, but still less than the 1.5 percent estimate for 2011.

The forecasts are in line with Wednesday's fairly pessimistic outlook for 2012 from the World Bank, in which it made sharp cuts to its global economic growth forecasts.

"The seeming inability of euro zone policymakers to get on top of the region's sovereign debt crisis is threatening to exact a toll on economic growth well beyond its peripheral economies," said Mark Cliffe, chief economist of ING Group.

Much depends on what happens in Athens over the next few days. Greece is bargaining with its private creditors on a bond swap deal that is needed to avoid a messy default, but it has only days to avoid a bankruptcy that could hammer European banks.

There are some reasons for hope. German resilience will probably prevent the euro zone economy from falling into a steeper decline, and the European Central Bank's cheap long-term loans to banks seems to have eased stressed money markets.

Still, economists worry that these will not be enough to stem the crisis, with Spanish and Italian borrowing costs still lingering near inflated levels despite falling in recent weeks.

Italy and Spain seem destined for painful recessions, while France looks set for a brief period of contraction. Germany seems to be the only major euro zone economy that will eke out growth of any significance in 2012, although only around 0.5 percent for the year.

The survey, part of a wider Reuters poll of around 600 economists on all of the G20 top developed and emerging economies, pointed to the euro zone debt crisis as the single biggest risk for the world economy.

The impact of the debt crisis has already been felt by many emerging markets. China's biggest export market is the European Union and it has reported slowing export demand, denting its rapid economic growth.

LACKING CONFIDENCE

Only eight out of 20 economists who answered an extra question said their confidence in growth prospects for the euro zone had increased since the start of the year.

Each of the eight pointed to the European Central Bank's almost half a trillion euros in three-year loans to banks as one reason for increased confidence, and seven also cited better-than-expected U.S. economic data.

Indeed, the United States will probably leap ahead of its debt-ridden European peers in 2012 with growth of 2.2 percent.

Euro zone industrial production looks likely to decline in each quarter of 2012, troughing in the third quarter with a decline of 2.5 percent, before recovering somewhat in 2013.

By contrast, the last quarterly poll from October showed industrial production expanding in each quarter this year.

Inflation will continue falling in 2012, hitting a plateau around 1.6 percent from the fourth quarter of this year and into 2013, below the ECB's target of close to 2 percent.

That will give the central bank ample room to cut interest rates. Having left them on hold in January, economists expect the ECB will cut rates to a new record low of 0.75 percent in February or March.

"The ECB took a breather from the crisis with a mildly positive statement on the economic outlook, financial conditions and market stability," noted Laurence Boone, European economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.

"So in our opinion the ECB will not lower its refi rate until March."

(Polling and analysis by Aakanksha Bhat and Shaloo Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Ross Finley and Catherine Evans)