A huge euro logo is pictured next to the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) before the bank's monthly news conference in Frankfurt August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BRUSSELS The euro zone's recovery remains very fragile and uneven, underscoring the need for structural reforms designed to boost economic growth, the chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

"Recent economic data confirm that the recovery in the euro zone remains very fragile and uneven," Dijsselbloem told the European Parliament's economic and monetary committee.

"I believe that recent developments underscore the need to push forwards the growth and reform agenda. Fundamental challenges faced by the euro zone are unchanged," he added.

Dijsselbloem said that surveillance of budgetary polices of 18 countries sharing the euro needs to continue and strengthen, adding that fiscal policies complementing upcoming 2015 budget drafts should be done in a growth-friendly way.

