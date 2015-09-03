BRUSSELS Euro zone retail sales returned to growth in July although increased by less than expected on a monthly basis, data showed on Thursday, as consumers filled their cars more with cheaper fuel.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.4 percent during July for a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.6 percent monthly rise and a 2.0 percent annual increase.

Although lower than expected, the July expansion followed a 0.2 percent decline of retail sales in June on a monthly basis, albeit that revised from an initial minus 0.6 percent reading.

The increase in sales came after a sharp improvement of sentiment in the retail sector in July but against declining consumer confidence, as measured by the European Commission's monthly economic sentiment survey.

A 0.8 percent monthly increase in the volume of automotive fuel had the biggest upward impact on the headline number. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco also grew 0.2 percent.

Retail sales in the euro zone's biggest economy Germany rose 1.4 percent month-on-month in July and were 0.2 percent lower in the second biggest France.

In the 28 countries of the European Union, sales grew in July 0.3 percent month-on-month and 3.3 percent from a year earlier.

