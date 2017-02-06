BERLIN Feb 6 Investor sentiment in the euro zone deteriorated slightly in February due to concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's policy course will weigh on the global economy, a survey showed on Monday.
The Sentix euro zone index fell to 17.4 points from
January's 18.2. The February reading from the Frankfurt-based
research group was exactly in line with the consensus forecast
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"Investors are reacting to Donald Trump's first official
acts and see in these a burden for the global economy," Sentix
said in a statement.
Investors viewed the euro zone's current conditions more
favourably, with a sub-index rising in February to 20.5 - the
highest since May 2011 - from 16.5 in January.
Expectations for economic developments in the euro zone
deteriorated, slipping to 14.3 from 20.0. Sentix noted, however,
that the February expectations reading was still above
December's reading of 11.8.
An index tracking Germany, the euro zone's largest economy,
fell to 31.3 in February from 33.1 in January.
Trump has said the European Union has become a "vehicle" for
German interests and predicts that more member states would
leave the bloc as Britain did last June.
Trump has also warned German car companies that he would
impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the
U.S. market. His top trade adviser has accused Germany of using
a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain advantage over the United
States and its own EU partners.
Sentix polled 1,107 investors between Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
