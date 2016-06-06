BERLIN Sentiment in the euro zone rose to its highest level this year in June, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting investors have shaken off concerns about the global economy that clouded expectations at the start of the year.

The Frankfurt-based Sentix research group's index, tracking morale among investors and analysts in the euro zone, jumped to 9.9 in June from 6.2 in May. Analysts polled by Reuters has expected a reading of 7.0. [ECONEZ]

"The downward trend that accelerated at the start of this year appears to have been stopped for the time being," Manfred Huebner, Sentix director, said in a statement.

Sentix said investors had taken heart from recent robust data for the euro zone, as well as the European Central Bank's wait-and-see approach to further monetary policy measures.

The ECB nudged up its 2016 growth and inflation forecasts last week, arguing the risks facing the economy had declined and supporting expectations it would keep further stimulus under wraps at least until the autumn.

An improvement in emerging markets and a stabilisation of crude oil prices have also boosted confidence among investors, Sentix said.

Sub-indices showed investors viewed the euro zone's current conditions improving to 9.8 from 7.0 in May. Expectations rose to 10.0 from 5.5.

The survey chimes with the latest Ifo survey, which showed German business morale improved more than expected in May as companies were more upbeat about the current situation.

An index tracking Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, rose to 20.7 from 18.3 and the index for the United States was up at 17.0 from 10.8, reflecting a perception that the downturn scenario there has come to an end.

The survey of 1,074 investors was conducted between June 2 and June 4.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Toby Chopra)