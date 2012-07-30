PARIS The euro zone economy as a whole is set to contract 0.6 percent this year as the bloc's debt crisis takes its toll on activity, credit rating agency Standard and Poor's forecast on Monday, cutting its estimate from zero growth previously.

That is a slightly deeper fall than that seen by economists polled by Reuters in mid-July, who forecast on average that the euro zone would contract 0.4 percent this year.

S&P also slashed its estimate for 2013, forecasting that the 17-nation euro zone's economy would grow only 0.4 percent, down from 1.0 percent previously.

"We nevertheless also see a 40 percent chance of European economies sinking into a genuine double-dip recession in 2013," S&P chief European economist Jean-Michel Six said in a statement.

He cited possible risks as a downturn in some emerging markets holding back a recovery in world trade, a major euro zone country losing access to bond markets for a prolonged period, and a deeper slump in already weak consumer demand.

S&P forecast that the German economy, the euro zone's biggest, was set to grow 0.6 percent this year and 1.4 percent in 2013 while the French economy, the second-biggest, is headed towards growth of 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, S&P saw the embattled Italian economy contracting 2.1 percent this year and 0.4 percent next year while the Spanish economy was forecast to shrink 1.7 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

With governments, households and companies all trying to reduce their debt loads simultaneously, S&P's Six said the euro zone's deleveraging process was likely to endure several more years.

Outside of the euro zone, the British economy was seen eking out growth of 0.3 percent this year and 1.0 percent in 2013.

