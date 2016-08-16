Euro coins are seen in front of displayed flag and map of European Union in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, May 28 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRUSSELS The euro zone's trade surplus with the rest of the world grew by more than expected in June, as the currency bloc's imports fell faster than its exports, the European Union's statistics office said on Tuesday.

With unadjusted exports falling 2 percent and imports falling 5 percent compared with the same period last year, the euro zone's trade surplus increased to 29.2 billion euros (25.44 billion pounds), above the 25.8 billion expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

For the European Union as a whole, the trade surplus fell slightly to 7.7 billion euros in June, compared to June 2015.

In the first six months of the year, EU exports and imports of energy fell sharpest, followed by raw materials. There was a slight increase in the import of chemicals as well as machinery and vehicles into the EU in the January to June period, Eurostat said.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Julia Fioretti)