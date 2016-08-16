Exclusive: Deutsche poised to settle over Russian 'mirror trades' - sources
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank may settle investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients as soon as Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
BRUSSELS The euro zone's trade surplus with the rest of the world grew by more than expected in June, as the currency bloc's imports fell faster than its exports, the European Union's statistics office said on Tuesday.
With unadjusted exports falling 2 percent and imports falling 5 percent compared with the same period last year, the euro zone's trade surplus increased to 29.2 billion euros (25.44 billion pounds), above the 25.8 billion expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
For the European Union as a whole, the trade surplus fell slightly to 7.7 billion euros in June, compared to June 2015.
In the first six months of the year, EU exports and imports of energy fell sharpest, followed by raw materials. There was a slight increase in the import of chemicals as well as machinery and vehicles into the EU in the January to June period, Eurostat said.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Julia Fioretti)
PARIS French authorities will head to London next week for a roadshow to try to lure financial jobs to Paris which will show off the French capital's advantages versus Frankfurt as an alternative to Britain's financial centre.
ANKARA/PARIS A row over U.S. visa bans may further weaken Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's efforts to attract foreign investors to Iran, particularly if it slows the implementation of deals for Western aircraft, officials and analysts said.