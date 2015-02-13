LONDON The latest European growth data underline the case for Germany to spend and invest more both at home and abroad, a senior economic advisor to President Obama told a public discussion in London on Friday.

Caroline Atkinson, Deputy Assistant to President Obama and Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, also said European governments that have twice bailed-out Greece should compromise further on a deal to keep it in the euro zone.

Speaking at London's Chatham House institute, Atkinson said it was important that the new Greek government presented a credible plan for more reform.

But she added: "It is also important for creditors to take into account the fact that Greece has had a very sharp drop in incomes, real wages and output as well as a big rise in unemployment."

Atkinson described Europe's recovery so far as "tepid", saying it was too slow to bring down record unemployment and noting inconsistent performances across different economies.

"Certainly what I believe and what we believe is that more spending on investment ... and maybe some support for consumption would be helpful in trying to reduce Germany's own large imbalance on its trade and would help to support demand elsewhere," she said.

Germany is under international pressure to spend some of its budget surplus to bolster economic growth in Europe although Berlin has so far resisted such calls.

"The German export machine is very impressive and they should continue with that but it is also important to have the other side of that," she added.

In the debate over fiscal austerity in Europe, Atkinson said governments needed to do more to support efforts by central banks to boost demand.

"Fiscal authorities have been rightly concerned about growing debt burdens and very concerned to do what they can to constrain deficits to reduce these debt burdens," she said.

"But that drag on growth from contractual fiscal policy has a dominant role that is in a sense in opposition to monetary policy's attempts ... to boost economic growth. Its really important that all the policymakers are working together towards that goal of growth."

(Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Catherine Evans)