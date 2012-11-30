BRUSSELS Joblessness in the euro zone reached a new record in October, with another 173,000 people out of work, but consumer price inflation eased sharply in November and offered some relief to households during the recession.

Annual inflation in the euro zone was 2.2 percent in November, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said, dropping from 2.5 percent in October and below the 2.4 percent level forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Eurostat said in a separate announcement that unemployment rose to 11.7 percent in October from 11.6 percent in September, and a marked increase from the 9.9-percent level a year ago, with almost 19 million people out of a job.

Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted):

Oct 2011 Apr 2012 May 2012 Jun 2012 Jul 2012 Aug 2012 Sep 2012 Oct 2012 Euro zone 10.4 11.2 11.3 11.4 11.5 11.5 11.6 11.7

EU 9.9 10.3 10.4 10.5 10.5 10.6 10.6 10.7

NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 11.7 percent in October.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The good news is that euro zone consumer price inflation fell much more than expected to 2.2 percent in November, which will support consumers' purchasing power and facilitate an interest rate cut by the ECB.

"The very bad news is that the number of euro zone unemployed jumped by 173,000 in October taking the unemployment rate up to a dismal record high of 11.7 percent.

"With the further, appreciable rise in unemployment in October highlighting that the euro zone faces a difficult fourth quarter and beyond after moving into modest recession in the third quarter, and with the underlying inflation situation in the euro zone looking far from alarming, we believe that the ECB (European Central Bank) has ample justification and scope to take interest rates down from 0.75 percent to 0.50 percent.

"Indeed, an interest rate cut at the ECB's December 6 policy meeting is a real possibility. The ECB will have the new euro zone GDP and consumer price inflation forecasts available at its December meeting, and the growth forecasts in particular will likely justify a trimming of interest rates while the inflation forecasts should not preclude such a move.

"However, it is very possible that the ECB could delay trimming interest rates until the first quarter of 2013, partly due to concerns that the impact of a near-term cut could be diluted by problems in monetary policy transmission channels and partly because it wants focus to be on its OMT (Outright Monetary Transactions) programme."

JONATHAN LOYNES, CHIEF EUROPEAN ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The latest news on the euro zone labour market and inflation underlines the general weakness of the economy.

"October's 173,000 monthly jump in region-wide unemployment was the biggest since June and pushed the unemployment rate up to another record high of 11.7 percent.

"There are, of course, still massive variations between countries, ranging from Austria's 4.3 percent to Spain's horrendous 26.2 percent, closely followed by Greece's 25.4 percent.

"But overall, labour market conditions in the single currency area are clearly deteriorating and survey indicators of employment intentions point to worse to come.

"There was better news in the form of the unexpectedly large drop in CPI inflation from 2.5 percent to 2.2 percent in November, the lowest rate since December 2010. This was driven primarily by lower energy inflation - core inflation appears to have held steady at around 1.5 percent (we don't yet have the full breakdown).

"We think inflation could fall quite a bit further over the next year or so in response to the spare capacity in the economy. Whether that will get consumers spending in an environment of austerity and rising unemployment is another matter."

PETER VANDEN HOUTE, ING

"According to the flash estimate, euro zone HICP inflation fell in November to 2.2 percent from 2.5 percent in October. The further deceleration of oil price increases pushed down the year-on-year rise of energy prices to 5.8 percent from 8.0 percent in October. Due to base effects, energy prices might even subtract from inflation from Q1, 2013 onwards. The other important inflation driver - food, alcohol and tobacco inflation - came out at 3.0 percent after 3.1 percent last month.

"Inflationary tensions are clearly abating, as service inflation was only 1.7 percent, the same rate as in October, while non-energy industrial goods inflation stabilised at 1.1 percent. This is the reflection of weak domestic demand.

"This deflationary trend is likely to continue as unemployment increased to 11.7 percent in October from 11.6 percent in September, the highest level since the start of the Monetary Union.

"As the unemployment rate turns out to be a good leading indicator of underlying inflation, it looks as if core inflation could fall towards 1.0 percent in the course of 2013, not taking into account possible hikes in VAT rates.

"Inflation is therefore likely to drop below 2.0 percent in the first half of 2013 on the back of stabilising energy prices and weak domestic demand.

"This will allow the ECB to continue to conduct a very loose monetary policy. For the time being the ECB stands ready to enact its OMT programme, but appears less focused on another rate cut. But if the economy fails to show signs of life in Q1, 2013, a rate cut to 0.50 percent might still be in the cards."

THOMAS COSTERG, EUROPEAN ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED

"Falling consumer price inflation reflects the weakness of the economy. Firms cannot pass through higher prices to consumers and what you are seeing today, 2.2 percent, is good news for purchasing power but it also means firms are struggling to pass on costs to consumers and demand is very weak.

"Yes, it is good news that energy prices seem to have levelled off, but it seems that demand is weak and that explains why inflation is coming down, which is a matter of concern.

"I think the outlook for the fourth quarter is still bleak, I think we will see a much more pronounced deterioration in the recession. Business surveys show a stabilisation, but still at a low level, so the outlook for the first part of next year looks challenging.

"We see the economy in recession next year, contracting 0.2 percent, so we are a bit more downbeat, the recession will continue.

"We see a further rate cut by the European Central Bank in the first quarter of next year and we think that ECB President Mario Draghi will leave the door open for more stimulus in the coming months."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)