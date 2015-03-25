MUNICH - European Central Bank Governing Council Member Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday he saw no sign of a deflationary spiral in the euro zone and that the chances of such a thing taking hold remained very low.

By contrast, he said there was a risk that favourable financing conditions for governments resulting from the ECB's sovereign bond-buying plan would lead them to lose motivation to pursue further budget consolidation and reform measures.

"Despite the slightly negative inflation rates, we do not see a deflationary spiral from falling prices and wages. The danger of self-reinforcing deflation remains very low," Weidmann said in the text of a speech for delivery in Munich.

