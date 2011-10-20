BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers will discuss on Friday operational guidelines for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the bloc's 440 billion euro ($600 billion) bailout fund, spelling out how it should use its new powers.

The EFSF is now able to buy bonds of distressed sovereigns on primary and secondary markets, extend precautionary credit lines and lend to governments for the specific purpose of bank recapitalisation.

Although these new powers have been ratified by all 17 euro zone countries, agreement on the guidelines on Friday is necessary for the fund to be actually able to carry out these operations in practice.

Below is a summary of the operational guidelines, from a draft document obtained by Reuters.

SECONDARY BOND MARKET INTERVENTION

To qualify for EFSF support via secondary bond market purchases, a euro zone country needs:

- a sustainable debt and external position

- to respect EU budget rules, or, if already in breach of them, follow EU ministers' recommendations to get back on track

- to have a track record of borrowing at reasonable costs

- to observe EU recommendations regarding the reduction of the country's excessive macroeconomic imbalances, if any

- have no bank solvency problems

Once a request for such help is made by the government of a euro zone country, and the ECB issues a warning that indeed exceptional market circumstances exist, the Commission and the European Central Bank prepare a memorandum of understanding with the country within 1-2 days.

Once the EFSF buys the bonds, it can then:

- sell them back on the market, once prices go up, but consider that this could potentially disturb the issuance of the country on the primary market.

- hold the bonds to maturity, but this would reduce its lending capacity

- sell them back to the issuing sovereign to reduce the debt burden the government has to deal with

- use the bonds for repos with commercial banks

PRIMARY BOND MARKET INTERVENTION

The EFSF will be able to participate in auctions of those sovereigns who are either already under an emergency loan programme or have an EFSF precautionary credit line.

Money invested in the bonds will be part of the overall existing programme or credit line.

EFSF intervention would be at market price and would be mainly used towards the end of an adjustment programme to facilitate the return of the country to the market or as an alternative to the draw-down of funds under a precautionary programme.

The EFSF would normally not buy more than 50 percent of the issue offered at the auction.

Intervention would normally take place only if "a reasonable participation of private investors at a rate not excessively above the EFSF funding rate as the Reference Funding Rate is possible."

"The analysis whether a rate is excessive should be based on an assessment of the financing needs and gap of a country in the context of the overall monitoring, as well as an assessment of current market conditions," the draft guidelines said.

LENDING FOR BANK RECAPITALISATION

The EFSF should lend to governments for recapitalising banks only as a last resort -- when efforts to raise capital from investors and the relevant government have failed.

The capital injected as part of such a public recapitalisation is expected to be of the highest possible quality and will entail a restructuring of the financial institutions, commensurate with the size of financial aid.

EFSF loans for recapitalisation should be granted only to countries that have a sound fiscal policy record, which respect EU budget rules, and which will be able to pay back the money, and the assistance should go only to "systemically relevant" institutions.

The loans will have to be in line with the European Union's state aid rules.

The size of the capital injection needed would be determined by national supervisory authorities, with the involvement of European supervisory bodies.

PRECAUTIONARY CREDIT LINES

The EFSF will be able to offer precautionary credit lines of a typical size between 2 and 10 percent of a country's gross domestic product to prevent a sovereign from running into financing difficulties.

There will be two types of credit lines -- a Precautionary Conditioned Credit Line (PCCL), based on the International Monetary Fund's Flexible Credit Line instrument, and an Enhanced Conditions Credit Line (ECCL), based on the IMF's Precautionary Credit Line.

The credit lines will be offered for one year, with the possibility of extending them by six months twice, to countries that respect EU budget rules, or, if they are already in breach of these rules, abide by EU ministers' recommendations to get back on track.

They must also have a sustainable debt and external position, respect commitments to reduce macroeconomic imbalances, have a track record of borrowing from markets at reasonable rates and have no bank solvency problems.

The PCCL is based exclusively on pre-established conditions and is limited to euro zone countries where the economic and financial situation are still fundamentally sound and which remain committed to maintaining sound and credible policies.

Access to an ECCL is open to euro area member states whose general economic and financial situation remains sound, but which do not comply with some of the eligibility criteria required for accessing a PCCL. ($1 = 0.730 Euros)

