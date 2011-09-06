BRUSSELS All euro zone countries will ratify a deal giving new powers to their bailout fund by the end of the month, a euro zone official said on Tuesday.

The end-September date had so far only been expressed as a hope by euro zone officials and was put in doubt by Slovakia on Sunday when a government coalition member said the Slovak parliament would vote on the fund in December at the earliest.

But at a meeting of junior euro zone finance ministers and central bankers in Brussels on Monday all euro zone members, including Slovakia, said the ratification would be done quickly.

"We got clarifications from all member states that they should be ready by the end of September, including Slovakia," one euro zone official participating in the meeting said.

"Now everybody is on track for the end September."

The ratification is key to make operational a July 21 deal between euro zone heads of state and government that was to strengthen the single currency area's response to the sovereign debt crisis.

The July 21 deal allows the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the temporary and permanent bailout funds, to buy bonds of distressed governments on the primary and secondary markets.

It also allows the funds to extend credit lines to countries not yet cut off from the market and to lend specifically to recapitalise banks.

