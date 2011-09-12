BRUSSELS Euro zone officials hope to finalise later this week how their overhauled bailout fund will work, including how it will deploy its powers to intervene in the bond market or extend credit lines, sources said.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Poland on Friday, where they will be joined by central bank governors and finance ministers from non-euro states for an informal gathering focussed on the region's sovereign debt crisis.

"There will be a discussion and finalisation of the guidelines for the EFSF -- a political guidance on 'this is the way we work'," said one euro zone official involved in preparation for the meeting.

"It is about the instruments -- what kind of powers you give to the EFSF, limited or extended in terms of magnitude and quality," the official added.

Euro zone leaders agreed on July 21 to allow the bailout fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- to buy bonds of distressed governments on both the primary and the secondary markets and give precautionary credit to governments before they are cut off from markets.

The EFSF will also be able to lend to governments for the sole purpose of recapitalising a country's banking sector, without placing the euro zone member under a programme of reforms and austerity, otherwise needed for emergency lending.

But the leaders did not specify how these powers could be applied in practice and many details remain to be sorted out -- for example, how an operation to buy bonds from Spain or Italy on the market would be carried out.

ON TRACK FOR END-SEPTEMBER

The EFSF, which has an effective capacity of 440 billion euros (378.6 billion pounds), will acquire new powers once euro zone countries ratify the July 21 leaders' deal. Several euro zone sources said this was still on track to happen by the end of September.

"I have not heard anything to the contrary," a second euro zone official said.

With the new powers in place, the EFSF is likely to gradually take over from the European Central Bank's secondary bond market interventions, officials said. The ECB has so far bought around 150 billion euros of Greek, Irish, Portuguese, Spanish and Italian sovereign debt.

"I think they (the bond-buying programmes of both) will co-exist for a while and one will phase in and the other one will be gradually phased out," a third euro zone official said.

The practical guidelines on who decides what each time the EFSF wants to intervene on the market should be ready this week, because they are needed for some national parliaments to approve the new EFSF powers, euro zone officials said.

The initial assumption was that the board of the EFSF, which is composed of junior finance ministers and treasury officials of euro zone countries, would decide on the main features of any such interventions -- which country, how much, and for how long they should take place.

The execution of such board decisions would be left to the EFSF itself, acting via an operator like the German Debt Office.

But a German Constitutional Court ruling last week, which foresees a greater role for the German parliament when committing taxpayers' money to bailouts, has made the talks more complicated.

"Now there is a new element in the discussions -- the national framework after the German constitutional court ruling," the third euro zone source said.

That could entail the German parliament's budget committee being consulted more often on EFSF operations. Finland and Slovakia may also want to employ similar procedures, making EFSF operations more cumbersome.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Catherine Evans)