BERLIN Germany is considering whether the euro zone rescue fund could be used to help states with interest payments on their debt, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

Assistance with interest could be provided in the form of a suspension of interest payments, with the European Financial Stability Fund issuing a zero-coupon bond for the interest, the paper reported.

The paper added that strong emerging countries such as China, India and Brazil could help boost the size of the EFSF.

Euro zone leaders meet in Brussels on Sunday to discuss the situation in Greece and are expected to agree on some form of leverage to the EFSF, probably involving using it to guarantee first losses on new euro zone debt issuance.

EU officials have told Reuters any deal is likely to scale up the fund by around 3-5 times, but it would not be the entire amount and would probably increase its firepower at most to around 1.5 trillion euros (876 billion pounds).

