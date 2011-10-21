BRUSSELS There are two options left on the table for scaling up the size of the European Financial Stability Facility, and neither of them involves the European Central Bank, a senior euro zone source said on Friday.

Euro zone leaders will meet on Sunday to try to agree on how best to increase the firepower of the EFSF without increasing the guarantees they make to the fund, a process that will require some form of leveraging.

France had wanted to turn the EFSF into a bank so it could access ECB funds, but appeared to drop that position on Friday in the face of staunch opposition from Germany, the European Commission and the ECB itself.

"Neither model left on the table (for leveraging the EFSF) involves the ECB," the source told Reuters.

If euro zone leaders can't agree how to scale up the EFSF on Sunday, they have already fixed another summit for Wednesday, October 26 to see if they can break the deadlock.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, writing by Luke Baker)