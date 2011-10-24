BRUSSELS The euro zone is considering two options -- or possibly a combination of the two -- to boost the firepower of its bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), without putting more money into it, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Monday.

A final decision will be made by euro zone leaders at a summit on Wednesday in Brussels and will not require a change to the EFSF framework agreement, side-stepping potentially lengthy and difficult parliamentary ratifications.

Below are the main features of the leveraging options, presented to ministers in a document obtained by Reuters.

OPTION 1

The EFSF guarantees a percentage of the value of a bond issued by a euro zone sovereign at a primary auction, protecting investors in case of a sovereign default.

The bond is issued with a partial protection certificate attached. These certificates would be separable and intended to be freely traded after issuance.

The issuing government would buy EFSF bonds, using an EFSF loan, to back the effective guarantee. The EFSF bonds, as collateral for the partial protection certificate, would be held by a Trust or an SPV on behalf of the government.

In the event of a default (to be defined), the investor could exchange the partial protection certificate at the Trust/SPV for EFSF bonds.

BENEFITS

The insurance scheme is intended to remove market concerns about the liquidity of a government, increase demand for new issues and therefore lower the financing cost for the sovereign.

DRAWBACKS

It may not be used in all euro zone countries because some have negative pledge clauses in some existing bonds and other financial instruments. A negative pledge clause guarantees the investor that the issuing sovereign will not offer a more secure paper to investors later, or only do so if it offers the same terms on the old bonds.

Also, because it focuses on the primary market, it could only be used for countries that are not under an European Union/IMF programme or only when such countries seek to regain market access.

OPTION 2

The EFSF establishes one or more special purpose investment vehicles (SPIV) with private investors. The SPIV would be able to lend to a sovereign and invest in sovereign bonds in the primary and secondary markets.

The SPIV would raise capital from private investors (what the paper calls a "participation capital instrument") -- who would share profits from the SPIV's operations with the EFSF -- and through debt issuance ("senior debt instrument").

The SPIV bonds and shares would be traded. The EFSF would also invest in the SPIV and the EFSF's share would absorb the first portion of losses of the SPIV.

The participation capital instrument could be junior to the senior debt instrument but rank ahead of the EFSF investment.

BENEFITS

The SPIV would combine public and private capital to enlarge the resources available to the EFSF. It would aim to create additional liquidity and market capacity to extend loans, for bank recapitalisation through loans to governments, and for buying bonds in the primary and secondary market.

It might attract Sovereign Wealth Funds, risk capital investors and potentially some long-only institutional investors, the paper said.

TIMING

Technical work to launch either option could be done quickly once there is agreement on the terms for a country to get EFSF help and the EFSF agrees to go ahead, the paper said.

The SPIV option, however, would require a period of several weeks after it is set up to seek investors and lenders.

WHICH ONE TO CHOOSE?

The paper said that a decision on which option to choose could only be made after extensive talks with investors and rating agencies, so it would be best to keep both.

IMPACT ON GOVERNMENT DEBT

Because under the first option the government would have to borrow money from the EFSF to buy EFSF bonds as collateral for the credit enhancement, it could increase its overall debt.

There would be no such problem with the second option.

IMPACT ON EFSF RATING

The underlying business profile of EFSF is not the driver of the rating, the paper said, noting the AAA rating depended only on the guarantees of EFSF guarantor countries.

IMPACT EFSF GUARANTORS' RATINGS

The rating agencies have already taken into account the guarantees given by AAA sovereigns in their rating of the respective member state, the paper said.

"The rating agencies will, however, have regard to a change in EFSF's risk profile in their analysis of member states' own ratings. Were any AAA member state to suffer a downgrade, this would impact on the EFSF's own capacity," it said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)