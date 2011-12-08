European conservative leaders called on Thursday for a stronger anti-crisis framework, in a plea made before a Brussels summit where EU leaders debate Franco-German proposals to bolster fiscal governance and stem financial market turmoil.

In a communique at a meeting of conservative leaders from key euro zone countries under the auspices of the European People's Party's (EPP), they called for liquidity support facilities, enhanced firepower for the European Stability Mechanism and help from external partners such as the International Monetary Fund.

"In addition the EU crisis management framework needs to be strengthened," said the statement issued after their meeting in the southern French port city of Marseille.

It also called for the euro zone central bank to play a role, saying: "Implementing credible fiscal consolidation and structural reforms that lower inflationary pressure will give the ECB room for manoeuvre in line with its responsibility, while fully respecting the ECB's role and its independence."

(Reporting by Catherine Bremer and Paul Day)