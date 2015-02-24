BRUSSELS The informal gathering of euro zone finance ministers, called the Eurogroup, is a format that should not be overseen by the European Commission, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

Euro zone ministerial meetings are now chaired by a euro zone finance minister who presides over the monthly meetings for a term of 2.5 years, in addition to his normal responsibilities as a national finance minister.

Because this is a large additional workload, the euro zone wants to appoint a permanent Eurogroup president for a five-year term, who would not have a national portfolio and devote all his time to euro zone issues.

One of the ideas among policy-makers is that this role could be filled by a European Commission representative. But Dijsselbloem, whose own term ends in June, rejected that.

"For the future, I think that the Eurogroup is an informal, intergovernmental group of ministers and it would be, in my institutional thinking, illogical if the Commission would preside over this meeting," Dijsselbloem told the European Parliament.

