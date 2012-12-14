AMSTERDAM Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem would be willing to take over as head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, his office said on Friday, after a clutch of reports linked him to the job.

In a pair of public appearances, the minister sought to avoid a detailed discussion of his prospects of taking over from Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker in what has been a key role in the battle with Europe's debt crisis.

But he did admit that his name was one of many being touted for the post.

"I will answer this question once it is really posed to me, meaning by the people who decide about it, the Eurogroup," Dijsselbloem told reporters.

Speaking to Dutch radio station BNR late on Thursday, he also said: "I believe that everyone has been mentioned (as a candidate). I have also seen my name on those lists.

"We'll just wait and see. You have to be more worried if your name is not on the list than when it is," he said, laughing.

If Dijsselbloem took the job, he would remain Dutch Finance Minister, his spokeswoman said, but she added that his candidacy was currently not under discussion.

Dutch public broadcaster NOS had reported late on Thursday that Dijsselbloem was considered a serious candidate to take over as chairman of the group.

Germany, the biggest euro zone country economically, wants a candidate from a triple-A rated economy, NOS reported.

Only Germany, Finland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands in the euro zone still have the highest credit rating from the major rating agencies.

However, the risk of the Netherlands losing its triple-A status have increased: its economy is expected to contract next year while the budget deficit may exceed the EU's 3 percent ceiling, the central bank warned this week.

Juncker, 57, who has held the Eurogroup job since 2005 and has been a leading protagonist in Europe's monetary union ever since the 1991 Maastricht treaty, said last week he would step down as Eurogroup chief at the end of the year or early next year - although it is not the first time he has said his term in the job was at an end.

Dijsselbloem, 46, was appointed finance minister last month after Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberal party won the general election in September and formed a coalition with the Labour party. He has been a Labour member of parliament for most of the past 12 years.

